DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.15.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

