DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 467 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

