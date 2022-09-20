DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.