DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 208,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 148,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,355,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $144.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

