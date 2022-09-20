DnB Asset Management AS Sells 12,635 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

