DnB Asset Management AS Sells 72,604 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,604 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.7 %
MLM opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.39 and its 200 day moving average is $346.41.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
