First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 178,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,684,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,203,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,006 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 126,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $240.85 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $273.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

