First Community Trust NA Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Community Trust NA lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.9% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 177.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

