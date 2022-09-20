First Community Trust NA Purchases 6,599 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,939.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

