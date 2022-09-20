Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Zuhairah Scott Washington Sells 550 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Five Below Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

