Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fiverr International worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $164,413,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $251,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.50). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.