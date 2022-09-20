FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,068 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

