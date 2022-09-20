Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 69.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,107 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 88.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

