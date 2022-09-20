General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.