Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Holdings Decreased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

GILT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a PE ratio of 577.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

