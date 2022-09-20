Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

