Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 41,095 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 321,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,957,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

