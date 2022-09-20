Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.