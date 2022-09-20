Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average is $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

