Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.