Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

