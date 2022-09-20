Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,402.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.48 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

