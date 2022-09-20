Gradient Investments LLC Buys 708 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $193.29 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

