Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.