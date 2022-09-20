Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

