Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

