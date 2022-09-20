Gradient Investments LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

