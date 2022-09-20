Gradient Investments LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

