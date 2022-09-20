Gradient Investments LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

