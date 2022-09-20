Gradient Investments LLC Sells 218 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 580,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 206,663 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

