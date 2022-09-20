Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,731 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

