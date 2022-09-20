Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,014,654 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014,654 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.