Gradient Investments LLC Sells 59,537 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,537 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $243.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

