Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.