Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

