Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 7,402 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.