Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

