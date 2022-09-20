Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

