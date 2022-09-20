Home Reit (LON:HOME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.00

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 312695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.30).

Home Reit Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.73. The company has a market cap of £838.00 million and a P/E ratio of 980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92.

Home Reit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Home Reit’s previous dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Home Reit’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

About Home Reit

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

