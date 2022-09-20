Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

