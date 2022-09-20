Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

MSFT stock opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $240.85 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

