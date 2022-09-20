Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.25% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

