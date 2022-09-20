Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,181.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,181.50 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,184 ($14.31), with a volume of 40501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.65).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,485.61. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 658.97.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

