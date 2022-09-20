Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

