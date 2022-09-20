iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.