iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,853 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,637,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

