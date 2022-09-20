iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 82,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

QUAL opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

