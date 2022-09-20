iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

