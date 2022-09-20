J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

