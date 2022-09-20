J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.99. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

